Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to post sales of $328.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.36 million. Moneygram International posted sales of $345.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.69.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

