Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $119.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.80 million and the highest is $120.16 million. Switch reported sales of $103.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock worth $5,296,356 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Switch has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.