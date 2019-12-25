Zacks: Analysts Expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($11.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HEPA opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

