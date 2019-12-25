Zacks: Analysts Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.83. CSG Systems International reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. 101,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

