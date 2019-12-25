Zacks: Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.38. DexCom reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.40. 215,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average is $168.49. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.33 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $226,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,024. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

