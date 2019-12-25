Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,788 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

