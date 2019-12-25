Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. PTC posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 631.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after buying an additional 1,295,423 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,703,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. 142,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

