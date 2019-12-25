Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.