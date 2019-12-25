Zacks: Analysts Expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WPX Energy reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WPX Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,581 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 478.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 1,481,155 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 2,726,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.