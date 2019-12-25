Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.37 Million

Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post sales of $61.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.54 million and the lowest is $61.20 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $316.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $320.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $345.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of DGII opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

