Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 753.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

