Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.50. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.