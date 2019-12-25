Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $426.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.36 million to $451.63 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $173.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 172,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.