Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to announce $312.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.81 million to $314.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $204.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $109,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. Twilio has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $151.00.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

