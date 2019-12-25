Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $30.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $132.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $135.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.77 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $134.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

