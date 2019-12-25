Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post sales of $46.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.06 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $169.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.07 million to $170.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.34 million, with estimates ranging from $167.25 million to $173.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGX. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ PRGX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.59. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the third quarter worth $796,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.