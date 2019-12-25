Zacks: Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given $5.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNJN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN remained flat at $$2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 27,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Finjan has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Finjan during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

