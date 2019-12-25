Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on GNE shares. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 453.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 67,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

