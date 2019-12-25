Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVSB. Raymond James lowered their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 16,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

