ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,483.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,483.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002415 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00378230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00091405 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

