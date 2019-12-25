Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $657,336.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

