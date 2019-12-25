Zetacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $201,786.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $201,786.00 and approximately $10,690.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,242.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.02572864 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00559500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,830,998 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

