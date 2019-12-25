Zoomba Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zoomba has a total market cap of $3,568.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00663991 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001107 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

