ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $28,669.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00635976 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003548 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,018,284,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,848,284,587 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

