$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.