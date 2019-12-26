-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $81,360.00. Also, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 79.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 915.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 579,784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.