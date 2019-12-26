-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRA remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

