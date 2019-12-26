$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $808.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

