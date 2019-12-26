$0.67 EPS Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Heico by 102.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,271,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.40. 454,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,286. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. Heico has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

