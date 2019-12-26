$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

