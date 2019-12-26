$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,481,000 after acquiring an additional 744,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.