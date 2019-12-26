0Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,725.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,725.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.