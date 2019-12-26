$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.27. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of EWBC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

