$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of ATH opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,960.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,050. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Athene by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Athene by 6.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $25,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

