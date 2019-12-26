$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.15. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,102 shares of company stock worth $12,090,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 607,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,797. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.