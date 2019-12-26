$1.40 EPS Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. LogMeIn posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOGM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of LOGM opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

