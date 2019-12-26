$1.54 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

LOPE opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

