$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. ABM Industries also reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

NYSE:ABM opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

