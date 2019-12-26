1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.01% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $251,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.22 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $907.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.49.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.