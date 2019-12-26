$157.80 Million in Sales Expected for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will report sales of $157.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.60 million. J.Jill reported sales of $170.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.88 million to $683.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $684.67 million, with estimates ranging from $659.00 million to $705.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J.Jill by 1,203.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 161,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

