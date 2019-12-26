$2.26 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.24. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 571,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,362,000 after acquiring an additional 535,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.98. 18,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $97.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

