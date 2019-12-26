$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to post $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coca-Cola European Partners.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of CCEP opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.