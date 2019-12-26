$30.13 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $30.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.85 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $59.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $116.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $118.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.21 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $130.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

