$439.87 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will report sales of $439.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $419.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $9,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

