$455.06 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $455.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $432.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,034,000 after buying an additional 13,491,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

