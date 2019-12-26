$504.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post $504.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.60 million and the highest is $510.40 million. Rev Group posted sales of $518.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

