$52.35 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to report sales of $52.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.65 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $49.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $204.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $205.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.21 million to $221.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

