$538.39 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to announce $538.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.64 million to $552.00 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $516.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $138,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.93 million, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.