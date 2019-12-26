$615.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $615.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.20 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $671.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.01.

ERI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,315,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 629,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply