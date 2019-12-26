$615.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $615.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.20 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $671.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.01.

ERI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,315,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 629,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

