$707.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce $707.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.91 million. Tailored Brands posted sales of $785.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRD. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of TLRD opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

In other news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $51,738.03. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at $217,706.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,369 shares of company stock worth $172,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.